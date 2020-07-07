Civic Groups Ask Rights Watchdog to Probe Claims Against Late Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

Civic groups in support of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's former secretary, who had accused him of sexual harassment prior to his suicide, have requested that the country's human rights watchdog investigate the charges ex-officio.At a press conference Tuesday, the victim's lawyer, noting an ex-officio probe is possible without her client's participation, said she was submitting facts from the former secretary in the request.She added, however, that the request was made to the National Human Rights Commission because it is able to provide proactive recommendations on how to improve related social systems, beyond the details of the victim's specific case.The groups, including the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, sought the Commission's investigation into the alleged sexual harassment, as well as the alleged abetting by city officials.While the police closed the sexual harassment case with "no right to indict" following Park's death, the women's groups had opposed an internal investigation by the city government, citing lack of impartiality.