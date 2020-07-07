Study Shows 2 Out of 3 Older Citizens Wish to Continue Working

Photo : YONHAP News

Research shows that two out of three South Koreans in their mid-50s to late 70s wish to continue working, amid the rapidly worsening employment environment in the country.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Tuesday, 67-point-four percent of people aged 55 to 79, or nine-point-62 million individuals, said they wanted to keep working until an average age of 73.The largest group of 58-point-eight percent cited supplementing living expenses as their reason for wanting to keep working.Twenty-two-point-seven percent said they desired a monthly income of between one-point-five and two million won, while 19-point-five percent wanted one to one-point-five million won and 17-point-nine percent wanted two to two-point-five million won.Only 47-point-one percent said they had received an annual pension in the past year, with the average monthly sum totaling 630-thousand won.Meanwhile, the employment rate among the same age group of 14-point-27 million people was 55-point-three percent in May, down by point-six percentage points on-year, the biggest drop since 2009.