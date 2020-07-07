NIS Director Nominee Demands UFP Reveal Identity of Ex-Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head South Korea's spy agency demanded the main opposition party reveal the identity of a former government official who allegedly provided a copy of a deal that outlines a three-billion-dollar financial aid commitment to Pyongyang.In a statement Tuesday, Park Jie-won, then-culture minister whom the United Future Party(UFP) claims signed the clandestine deal on behalf of the South Korean government ahead of the historic 2000 inter-Korean summit, said the document is fabricated.Park said he is considering taking legal action against UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young, who brought up the agreement during the nominee's confirmation hearing the previous day.The nominee said he confirmed with special envoys at the time that the alleged deal did not exist, adding Joo's claims amount to serious defamation against former President Kim Dae-jung and the special delegation that negotiated the 2000 summit deal.Meanwhile, the UFP has urged President Moon Jae-in defer appointing Park until the alleged agreement is verified.