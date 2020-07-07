Moon Expects Social Agreement to Help Recovery, Ease Inequality

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in expects a social agreement among the government, businesses and labor unions to jointly cope with the COVID-19 pandemic will not only help with economic recovery but also ease inequality.At a signing ceremony Tuesday, Moon said the deal is a "valuable outcome" thanks to concessions made by the parties involved.The president, however, expressed disappointment over a decision by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), one of the nation's two largest umbrella unions, to boycott the deal, which was reached after weeks of dialogue.Moon pledged that his administration, known for its "inclusive growth" vision, will faithfully implement the deal and enhance social inclusiveness.In the deal, the government proposed mapping out a universal employment insurance plan by the year's end and providing support to companies that have temporarily shut down or asked employees to take leave.Businesses pledged to try to maintain employment, while labor unions agreed to cut work hours and take leave.