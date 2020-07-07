Tax Body to Probe 413 People on Suspicions of Tax Evasion

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Tax Service is launching a probe into a growing number of tax evasion cases amid an overheating trend seen in the real estate markets of the Seoul metropolitan region and beyond.The tax agency on Tuesday said it is investigating 413 individuals, nearly half of whom are in their 30s.It said 62 were people of a young age who’ve acquired large amounts of assets, and 44 came to possess high-priced houses via transfer of wealth and evading taxes on business income. Fifty-six multiple homeowners whose source of funds were obscure in the process of setting up their business or making gap investments will also be subject to the latest probe.In particular, the tax service said many are suspected cases of illicit wealth transfer by parents to their children. People in their 30s or younger who have no particular income were found to have purchased multiple high-priced apartments.