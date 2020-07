Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says that a restriction on using solid fuel for space launch vehicles has been lifted thanks to a revision to South Korea-U.S. missile guidelines.Deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong told reporters that the revision was implemented on Tuesday.Kim said with the change, all South Korean companies, research institutes and individuals will be able to freely study, develop, produce and possess various types of launch vehicles without any restrictions, including those driven by solid fuel and hybrid engines.The South Korea-U.S. missile guidelines were devised in 1979 to regulate South Korea’s development of ballistic missiles. The latest revision was the fourth to be made.