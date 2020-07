Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee has adopted a confirmation hearing report for spy chief nominee Park Jie-won, moving the process forward despite protest from the main opposition party.A ranking lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, Kim Byung-kee, said the committee adopted the report during a closed-door session on Tuesday. He added none of his peers from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) participated in Tuesday’s session.UFP legislators have argued that Park is not suitable for the top post at the National Intelligence Service.They have asked President Moon Jae-in to put off Park’s appointment until a copy of a 2000 inter-Korean deal on Seoul's financial aid to Pyongyang is verified. They have also raised issue with suspicions that Park forged his academic background.