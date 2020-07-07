Seoul-Tokyo Relations Face Worse Turn over 'Kneeling Abe' Statue

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul-Tokyo relations have sunken to their worst point in decades over wartime history. Ties are now on the verge of worsening still further over a recently unveiled piece of installation art in South Korea. Dubbed “A heartfelt apology,” the two-piece bronze statue set calls on Japan to apologize for its wartime sexual slavery, but in a very controversial way.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: A set of two bronze statues has recently been erected at the Korea Botanic Garden in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, featuring a male statue kneeling in front of a girl symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.The life-size statue set, titled “A heartfelt apology,” has sparked a heated debate over whether the male statue is a motif of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid already-strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that if the statue does represent Abe, it would be unforgivable.[Sound bite: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (Japanese/English translation)]"We have not confirmed whether that is a fact or not, but I think such a thing is unforgivable under international courtesy. If the reports are true, it will have a critical impact on Japan-South Korea relation."In media interviews, the sculptor said that his work is in reference to Japan’s wartime comfort women, a euphemism for military sexual slavery.The owner of the private botanical garden, who paid for the statue himself, said the statue represents not Abe, but all men who are ready to apologize to the victims.The botanical garden canceled an unveiling ceremony amid the rising controversy over the piece.[Sound bite: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (Japanese/English translation)]"In any case, about the comfort women issue, there is no change in our thinking that we will continue to urge the South Korean side to steadily implement the Japan-Korea agreement that confirmed the final and irreversible resolution of the comfort women issue."The South Korean Foreign Ministry later in the day issued its own criticism of the statues while emphasizing that the work was done by private citizens.[Sound bite: Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-chul (Korean/English translation)]"There is international comity [over this matter]. Regardless of which country, it appears there needs to be consideration of such international comity towards foreign state leaders."Asked if the government can take measures on artwork installed by private citizens, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-Chul said that it will review the law.Seoul-Tokyo relations have sank to their worst point in decades since South Korean courts in 2018 ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations to the Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.