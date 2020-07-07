Cheong Wa Dae: Allies Also Can Discuss Lifting Seoul's Missile Range Limit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is ready to discuss with Washington at any time the lifting of Seoul's missile range limit if it is deemed necessary for national security.Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong made the remark in a media briefing on Tuesday, where he announced a fourth revision to the South Korea-U.S. missile guidelines that clears restrictions on Seoul using solid fuel for space launch vehicles that took effect on the same day.Kim said the missile range limit that was extended to 800 kilometers in the second guidelines revision will remain in place for the time being, adding Seoul judged removing fuel restrictions as the more urgent task.However, he said the missile range issue will also be resolved “in due time” and not in a too distant future.When asked whether the latest agreement is tied to the protracted bilateral negotiations on defense cost-sharing, the deputy adviser refrained from commenting directly but ensured nothing was given in return.In 2012, the two nations extended the range of Seoul's ballistic missiles to 800 kilometers from the previous limit of 300 kilometers.