Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has approved the appointment of his nominee for the post of top spy chief.Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok on Tuesday announced the president’s move, saying Park Jie-won will begin his term as director of the National Intelligence Service from Wednesday.Earlier in the day, the ruling Democratic Party-led National Assembly Intelligence Committee had adopted a confirmation report for him despite a boycott by the main opposition United Future Party(UFP).The conservative party has opposed Park’s appointment, accusing the former aide to late President Kim Dae-jung of signing an alleged inter-Korean deal in 2000 promising hefty financial aid from Seoul to Pyongyang, while also taking issue with the alleged forgery of his academic credentials.