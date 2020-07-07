Police Commissioner Acknowledges Missteps over Suspect Re-defection

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s new top cop has acknowledged that police response to the double defection of a North Korean man accused of sexual violence was insufficient.At a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-ryong was grilled by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Hyung-seok, who pointed out police inaction to tip-offs alerting the suspect’s intent to return to the North.Kim revealed the suspect’s acquaintance had called police on July 18, informing the defector’s intent not only to commit suicide or leave the South but also to harm the victim he allegedly raped. He said the police officer assigned to the case was more focused on the protection of the victim.The police commissioner said while protection measures for the victim were taken sufficiently, steps regarding the suspect - including tracking his whereabouts - were insufficient. He promised to review how to improve related police response systems.The 24-year-old defector, who was suspected of having escaped to the North through the border, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his home in Gimpo in mid-June and had been under police investigation.