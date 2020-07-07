'New Housing Supply Plans to Be Announced Next Week'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will likely announce new housing supply plans early next week, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.Answering related questions before the National Assembly Strategy and Finance Committee, Hong said Tuesday the announcement will be made in time for the final parliamentary confirmations of bills related to the government’s latest anti-speculative real estate policies.The minister said government's review of housing supply measures have been nearly finalized, but declined to comment on details, cautioning against potential impact on the property market.Shortly thereafter, the ruling Democratic Party-led parliamentary committee approved law revisions drafted to facilitate the July 10 real estate policies aimed to deter speculative investment, such as doubling the cap on the comprehensive real estate holding tax for multiple homeowners.The bills have been sent for review by the legislation and judiciary committees. The ruling party plans to hold a plenary session by next Tuesday to pass the bills.