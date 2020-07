Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to be hit with more monsoon rains on Wednesday, with heavy rain advisories issued for parts of the central region.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the advisories for Daejeon and Sejong cities and Chungcheong Province on early Wednesday.The weather agency forecast more than 150 millimeters of downpour for Chungcheong Province and 50 to 100 millimeters for southern Gyeonggi Province until Thursday.Up to 80 millimeters of rain is expected for the Seoul metropolitan region, northern parts of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces.In particular, southern Gyeonggi Province, western parts of Gangwon Province and Chungcheong Province are forecast to see 40 to 60 millimeters of torrential rain per hour.