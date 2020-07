Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked New Zealand to support South Korea's candidate in the running to be the next head of the World Trade Organization(WTO).Presidential Spokesperson Kang Min-seok said President Moon held phone talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for 30 minutes from 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.During the call, Moon said Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, the only candidate from the Asia-Pacific region, is the right person to lead reforms of the world body and enhance the multilateral trade system.In response, Prime Minister Ardern reportedly said her country is interested in the election of the new WTO director-general and that she was told Yoo was a very qualified candidate.The two leaders also agreed to cooperate on anti-virus efforts, including the development, production and fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines.