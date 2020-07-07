S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rises for Third Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the third consecutive month in July on the back of the government's active stimulus measures.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the country's composite consumer sentiment index came to 84-point-two in the month, up two-point-four points from the previous month.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The index had fallen to 70-point-eight in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic before rebounding over the following three months.The July figure, however, is lower than the 96-point-nine posted in February, before South Korea's coronavirus outbreak took a turn for the worse.The central bank attributed the latest rise to the effects of the government's coronavirus relief payouts and this year's third supplementary budget.A subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices, which is not factored into the consumer sentiment index, came to 125 in July, jumping 13 points from the previous month. The reading marks the highest since September 2018 when it posted 128.