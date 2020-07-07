Deputy Security Adviser: S. Korea to Discuss G7 Summit Participation with US

Photo : KBS News

A senior presidential official has reaffirmed that the top office will work toward realizing South Korea's participation in the summit for the Group of Seven advanced nations.Appearing on KBS on Tuesday, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said this year's G7 summit will be held in Washington on August 31 or September 1. He said South Korea will need to attend the gathering to consult on the country's continued annual participation.Kim said South Korea also needs to discuss in what capacity it will take part in the talks.In phone discussions with President Moon Jae-in early last month, U.S. President Donald Trump had called for expanding G7 membership from the current seven countries to 11 or 12. He singled out South Korea, Australia, India and Russia as possible additions.Kim said President Trump had described the current G7 system as "obsolete," adding the G7 should be expanded to a G11 or G12 structure.