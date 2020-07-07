Menu Content

Reuters: UN Panel Probing Possible N. Korea-Venezuela Military Deal

Write: 2020-07-29 09:39:32Update: 2020-07-29 11:49:49

Reuters: UN Panel Probing Possible N. Korea-Venezuela Military Deal

U.N. investigators monitoring sanctions compliance on North Korea are reportedly looking into a possible military and technology deal between North Korea and Venezuela.

According to Reuters on Tuesday, the independent panel of UN experts sent two letters to Venezuela's UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada regarding the suspected deal and warned it could run against U.N. Security Council resolutions.

In a letter on June 12, panel coordinator Alastair Morgan reportedly wrote that such cooperation is a recognized way for North Korea to violate relevant U.N. sanctions, and the panel would request a response regarding the suspected cooperation. 

Reuters said that the letters did not provide any details of a deal. 

The panel, however, said in its annual report in March that it had started probing a possible military and technological cooperation agreement signed by Diosdado Cabello, who heads Venezuela's national constituent assembly, during a trip to Pyongyang in September 2019.  

In a tweet in October last year, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro congratulated Cabello for the “tremendous agreements” signed during his Asian tour, which included stops in North Korea and Vietnam.
