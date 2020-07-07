US, Australia Reaffirm Support for US-N. Korea Nuke Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats and the defense chiefs of the United States and Australia have affirmed their support for denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper hosted Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Linda Reynolds in Washington for the 30th Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations.In its statement, the U.S. State Department said all parties affirmed their support for U.S.-North Korea denuclearization negotiations. At the same time, it said they stood committed to fully implement sanctions against Pyongyang.The statement comes two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a speech said the state's reliable and effective "nuclear deterrence" will permanently guarantee its national security and future.