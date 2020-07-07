S. Korea Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged back to nearly 50 amid a rise in both foreign and domestic transmissions.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Wednesday that 48 new cases were detected throughout Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 14-thousand-251. The nation recorded less than 30 new cases in the previous two days.Among the latest infections, 34 were traced to overseas sources, including 21 who tested positive at the airport or port checkpoints. Of them, 13 were from Russia, including a dozen sailors of a Russian vessel docked in Busan, which previously had reported some 30 other cases.Eight and seven others arrived from the U.S. and Uzbekistan, respectively.Local infections hit double-digits for the first time in three days at 14, with 13 of them from the greater Seoul area, including seven from the capital city.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll remained unchanged at 300.