N. Korean Media Criticizes S. Korea for Joining US-led RIMPAC

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda website has strongly criticized Seoul for its decision to participate in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise set for next month.The Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) is a biennial event designed to enhance the combined operational capabilities of South Korea, the United States, Japan and other Pacific nations. The world's largest international training exercise is set to be held from August 17 to 31.Uriminzokkiri said Wednesday that it is clearly an "invasive and provocative" game of war intended to suppress North Korea and neighboring countries with force and to realize their ambition of dominating the Asia-Pacific region.In particular, the website said South Korea decided to join the exercise even when the scope of the drill was significantly reduced due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, denouncing Seoul as a "war fanatic ready to follow any orders from the United States."It claimed that Washington views Seoul as nothing more than "a target of exploitation for their own national interests," citing U.S. demands of a significant rise in Seoul's cost burden for the upkeep of U.S. troops in the South and possible troop reduction.