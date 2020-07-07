N. Korea Steps Up Quarantine Efforts After Discovery of Symptomatic Re-Defector

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly tightening quarantine efforts against the novel coronavirus after it said a man, who had defected to South Korea in 2017, was found with COVID-19 symptoms in the border city of Gaeseong earlier in the month.The North’s state-run government newspaper Minju Joson said on Wednesday that the nation’s disease control authorities are implementing tougher quarantine measures, citing an official.The report said authorities are setting up an increased number of checkpoints at train stations, bus stops on long-distance routes, and provincial borders and entry points to identify people with fever.In addition, North Korea is reportedly seeking to identify everyone who visited or left Gaeseong city - now reportedly under lockdown - and place them in quarantine facilities for medical monitoring.The apparent vigilance comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un elevated the country's quarantine level to "maximum emergency" over the weekend, amid an already stringent preventative posture.