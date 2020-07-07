WHO: 1,200 People in N. Korea Tested Negative for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

More than twelve hundred people in North Korea have recently been tested for COVID-19, and all received negative results, according to an official from the World Health Organization(WHO).Edwin Salvador, the WHO representative in Pyongyang, reportedly made the remarks in an e-mail sent to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Wednesday.Salvador said nearly 700 North Korean nationals are currently under quarantine, adding they are workers at Nampo Port or from the Dandong-Sinuiju area along the border with China.The tally of people who took the virus test or were placed in quarantine each rose by nearly 100 since a week earlier. The WHO then had said about eleven hundred people were tested and 610 were in quarantine.The WHO official also noted that North Korean health authorities have been stepping up quarantine measures in the border areas as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising again in China.According to Radio Free Asia, the North Korean Foreign Ministry recently issued a new quarantine guideline for foreign missions and humanitarian organizations in Pyongyang, banning diplomats and workers from traveling outside the capital city.