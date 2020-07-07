Heavy Rains Pound Parts of Nation, Heat Advisory in Jeju

Photo : KBS

Monsoon rains are pounding the nation, with heavy rain alerts and advisories issued for many parts of the country.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Wednesday heavy rain warnings are in effect for the southern section of South Chungcheong and the northern section of South Jeolla provinces as well as North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces. Torrential rains of more than 30 millimeters per hour accompanied by strong winds and lightning are forecast for the regions.The storm is forecast to then strengthen and expand to include the central areas from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning.As heavy rain warnings are in place for Daejeon, Jecheon, Danyang, Gwangju, Jangseong, Yeonggwang, Gochang, Buan, Jinan, Imsil, Sunchang, Jeongeupo, heavy rain advisories are issued for Nonsan, Geumsan, Buyeo, Seocheon, Gyeryong, Cheongju, Boeun, Goesan, Okcheon, Yeongdong, Chungju, Jincheon, Eumseong, Jeungpyeong, Damyang, Gokseong, Gurye, Hwasun, Hampyeong, Gunsan, Gimje, Wanju, Muju, Jangsu, Iksan, Jeonju, Namwon, Sangju, Mungyeong and Yecheon.Meanwhile, a heat wave advisory has been issued for the northern, western and eastern sections of the resort island of Jeju.The weather agency advised citizens to keep an eye on weather forecasts and updates, calling for caution amid the heavy rains.