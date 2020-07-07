Top Court Upholds Life Sentence for Motel Murderer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top court has upheld the life sentence of a man convicted of murdering a guest at the motel at which he was employed and dismembering the corpse.In an appellate hearing, the Supreme Court confirmed a lower court sentence on Jang Dae-ho, ruling that the accused is not only guilty of a terrible crime, but also showed neither remorse for his actions nor even the slightest respect for human life.The court also rejected an argument from Jang's legal team that his sentence should have been reduced since he turned himself in.Jang was accused of bludgeoning to death a guest at a motel where he worked, dismembering the body and discarding the remains in the Hangang River last August.He said that he'd killed the man after being insulted, that he would not apologize to the victim's family and that he was prepared to accept the death penalty.