Seoul Seeks to Join Expanded G7

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: A top presidential aid has expressed his intention to lobby for South Korea's inclusion in an expanded version of the G7 when leaders from member nations meet in Washington next month.Speaking to KBS News, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said more countries should join the elite group, currently consisting of Germany, France, Italy, the UK, US, Japan and Canada.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: A key presidential official has revealed the South Korean government will aim to join an expanded version of the Group of Seven, also known as the G7.Appearing on a KBS news program Tuesday night, Presidential Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said he believes the G7 should be expanded to G11.[Sound bite: Presidential Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong (Korean/English translation)]"South Korea has shown its mature capabilities and its excellence in its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. As I am proud of this, other countries also have said South Korea handled the situation well. So, as President Trump said [the G7] is obsolete. [He said] with only seven countries, the G7 is obsolete and it should be expanded to G11. I agree that we need a G11."Japan and Germany are against the idea of broadening the G7.[Sound bite: Presidential Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong (Korean/English translation)]"But this will take a unanimous decision, and a few countries have notified the U.S. they are against other countries joining the group. So when we get to Washington on August 31, we need to discuss our annual participation of the meeting and to what capacity."He said this year's G7 summit will be held in Washington on or around August 31.In phone discussions with President Moon Jae-in early last month, U.S. President Donald Trump had said the G7 did not properly account for the state of affairs today, and expressed a desire to extend invitations to South Korea, India, Australia and reinvite Russia -- pushed out in 2014 with its annexation of Crimea. President Moon had agreed it was limited, and expanding it would be an 'appropriate' move.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.