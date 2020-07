Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's disaster control authorities raised their emergency warning to Level 2 from 1 on Wednesday after five provinces and metropolitan cities were issued heavy rain warnings.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it has asked relevant authorities and local governments to strengthen their own disaster management systems and focus on responding to potential damage from the deluge.In particular, the ministry instructed that authorities monitor facilities and areas in danger of landslides or slope collapse and re-verify preventative measures.It also called for preemptive evacuations of areas of concern and the mobilization of all personnel, equipment and material that can be used for emergency restoration when losses occur.