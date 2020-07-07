38 North: Significant Activity Near Yongbyon's Uranium Enrichment Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S.-based North Korea analysis website 38 North says it continues to detect activity near the uranium enrichment plant at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center.The website on Tuesday said analysis of commercial satellite images shows the activity appears to be beyond caretaking and suggests enrichment operations are ongoing, noting in particular the appearance of specialized railcars and a possible liquid nitrogen tanker trailer.Satellite imagery also detected construction near the center's research and administration wings.Despite this activity, 38 North detected no clear signs to suggest the center's 5MW reactor or its Experimental Light Water Reactor are operating.The Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center is of great interest to the international community, considered the heart of North Korea's nuclear weapons program. Enriched uranium, too, can be used to make nuclear weapons.