Moon Tells Unification Minister, NIS Chief to 'Move Stalled Inter-Korean Ties'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that the mission to move forward the currently stalled inter-Korean relations lies with the incoming unification minister and intelligence chief.Bestowing certificates of appointment to Unification Minister Lee In-young and National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won, Moon offered encouragement, saying he trusts they will handle that historic calling well.According to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok, Moon said Lee has a proven drive for action and Park was the holder of deep experience and knowledge on North Korea, as the key arbiter who realized the inaugural inter-Korean summit.The president said cross-border relations can't be untangled with the effort of a single agency but the NIS, unification ministry, defense ministry and the Office of National Security must exercise wisdom and work as a team.The incoming spy agency chief thanked Moon for the appointment, and committed to seek a breakthrough in relations with North Korea.Minister Lee said he feels a sense of duty to open the door to peace on the Korean Peninsula, and pledged to do his best to make this happen during Moon's term in office.President Moon also gave credentials this day to Kim Chang-ryong, the new commissioner general of the National Police Agency, telling him he is taking the helm at a most important turning point in the agency's history.