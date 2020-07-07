Menu Content

Foreign Ministry Struggles to Handle Sexual Assault Allegation in New Zealand

Write: 2020-07-29 16:05:31Update: 2020-07-29 17:24:44

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry is pondering how to respond to accusations a diplomat formerly posted to the South Korean embassy in New Zealand had sexually assaulted a local male employee of that legation.

Though the ministry initially took a hands-off approach, leaving the matter to the discretion of the diplomat in question, it is now scrambling to handle the issue as fears mount that it could become a bilateral diplomatic problem.

According to a foreign ministry official on Wednesday, the ministry is considering a government response to the sexual assault allegation.

The ministry's personnel, inspector-general and international law teams are all reportedly mulling over a reply to Wellington's request for cooperation on the case.

The foreign ministry initially left it to the accused diplomat to decide whether to return to New Zealand for questioning, but faced embarrassment as controversy over the case grew with the matter being raised during a phone conversation between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.
