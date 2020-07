Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Republican Party will reportedly hold its nomination ceremony for President Donald Trump in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 24.Bloomberg reported on Tuesday the Republican National Committee(RNC) will hold its convention on August 21-24.The convention had planned to convene in Jacksonville, Florida on August 24-27, but was suddenly cancelled on July 23 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.Though the party had originally prepared to hold its convention in Charlotte, it moved its major events to Jacksonville after the convention ran afoul of social distancing guidelines put in place by North Carolina's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.According to RNC officials, the nominating ceremony will not be open to the press.