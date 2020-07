Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reportedly told New Zealand's prime minister that he will verify the facts related to a South Korean diplomat accused of sexual assault, and handle the case accordingly.A Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters Wednesday that President Moon made the brief comments at the end of his phone meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday. The New Zealand leader had brought up the case, mentioning how her country's media was covering it.According to New Zealand's Newshub website, the diplomat is accused of assaulting a male staff member at the Korean embassy in New Zealand in late 2017, and that a warrant for his arrest was issued this year. The report said he is currently posted in the Philippines serving as Consul General, with Korea refusing to arrange his return.