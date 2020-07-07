Three Bills on Housing Lease and Rentals Pass Assembly Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

Three related bills on leasing and renting homes, which were pushed by the ruling Democratic Party to better protect tenants, have been passed by their relevant National Assembly standing committees.The Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee convened a plenary session Wednesday without the attendance of main opposition United Future Party lawmakers, and approved a revised Housing Lease Protection Act.The Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee also approved a revised bill on Tuesday that institutes changes to landlords filing reports on real estate transactions.The revisions also call for guaranteeing tenants the extension of two more years of residence when the first two year contract expires, dubbed 'the two plus two rule', and introducing a five percent cap on rent hikes.During Wednesday's session, UFP lawmakers blasted the railroading of the bill. And as their protest fell on deaf ears, they left the chamber and did not take part in the vote.Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair Yun Ho-jung said the bills are meant to alleviate tenants' rental burden amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's important to quickly pass them to swiftly stabilize the housing market.