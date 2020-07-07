Pres. Office: Gov't Has No Document on Alleged Summit Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Wednesday the government has no document related to an alleged under-the-table agreement with North Korea linked to the 2000 inter-Korean summit.The accusation was raised during a recent confirmation hearing for Park Jie-won, the newly appointed head of the National Intelligence Service.Speaking to reporters, a Cheong Wa Dae official said the allegation has been looked into by related agencies including the NIS and the Unification Ministry. And it's been confirmed the so-called secret document does not exist within the government.The official said the top office has also been probed, and concluded no such document exists. He suggested that if it did, it would have been brought to light by the succeeding Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye conservative administrations.During the confirmation hearing, the main opposition United Future Party claimed that Park had signed the clandestine accord, ahead of inter-Korean summit talks in 2000, to offer three billion dollars in financial aid to Pyongyang. The UFP also disclosed what it said was a copy of that secret agreement, saying it was obtained through a tip from a former senior public official.In the hearing, Park flatly denied the existence of such a document calling it a fabrication and vowed to request an investigation.