Reservist Training Curtailed to 4 Hours Due to Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Annual compulsory training sessions attended by all reservists in the nation have been significantly shortened for the first time this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday reservists will take just four hours of training from September, citing efforts to counter the virus, prioritizing the safety of the participants and circumstances concerning active military forces as reasons behind the decision.Reservists discharged less than four years ago typically complete 28 hours of training per year, and those discharged between four and six years earlier 20 hours.It is the first time annual reservist training has been curtailed since the reservist system was introduced in 1968.This year’s reservist training was initially scheduled to take place in March, but was postponed due to the pandemic.Some two million people stand to be affected by the decision.