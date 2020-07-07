S. Korea Records Natural Population Decline for Seventh Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's population has naturally declined for the seventh consecutive month.In particular, births and marriages in May recorded their lowest figures since the government began collecting statistics in 1981.According to a report released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, there were 23,001 births nationwide in May, 9.3% fewer than in May of the previous year.The number of births have remained on a declining trend for 54 consecutive months since December of 2015.Marriages in May, meanwhile, declined 21.3% compared to the previous year. The significant drop is being attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shrinking 30s demographic and two fewer marriage registration days compared to the previous year.With 24,353 deaths recorded in May and South Korea's natural population growth now sitting at -1,352, the country is poised to log its first yearly natural decrease in population.