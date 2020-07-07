N. Korea Urges Foreign Diplomats to Observe Enhanced COVID-19 Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

As North Korea beefs up its anti-COVID-19 efforts following the reentry of a North Korean defector from the South, it is reiterating that foreign diplomats stationed in the county must thoroughly abide by its strict prevention rules.The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said via its Facebook on Wednesday that it received a notification from the North Korean foreign ministry. It was reminded to comply with set guidelines required of foreign diplomats and international aid workers in order for North Korea to maintain its self-claimed status as a coronavirus-free state.The guidelines include a ban on travel outside Pyongyang, and the required use of masks when using public transportation systems. They are discouraged from holding large-sized events, or moving in groups more than four.The directive is part of enhanced efforts by the regime to prevent an outbreak of the virus after a young North Korean man who defected to the South in 2017 earlier this month turned up in the border city of Gaeseong with coronavirus symptoms.Declaring the person could be carrying the virus, the country locked down Gaeseong and elevated its quarantine level to "maximum emergency" over the weekend.