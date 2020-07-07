Heavy Rain Advisory Lifted but Wet Weather to Continue into Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain advisories issued across many parts of the country on Wednesday have been lifted, but more rain is in store for Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, as of 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, advisories that were in effect two hours earlier for several southern parts of the nation, including in Jeolla provinces, South Gyeongsang Province, Gwangju and Busan were all lifted. Similar advisories that were in place for much of the central regions were lifted hours earlier.However, the weather agency forecast the following hours will see wet weather in many parts of the nation into Thursday morning due to seasonal front developments.On Thursday, 30 to 80 millimeters of precipitation is forecast for Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces as well as the northern sections of North Gyeongsang Province, Gwangju and South Jeolla Province.Meanwhile, a heat wave advisory remains in place for the western, northern and eastern sections of the resort island of Jeju.