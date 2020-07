Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's House Steering Committee has approved three follow-up bills to facilitate the launch of an independent agency tasked with investigating corruptions involving high-ranking government officials.The ruling Democratic Party-led committee passed the bills on Wednesday despite a boycott by the main opposition United Future Party(UFP).Under the bills, the National Assembly speaker is required to swiftly form a recommendation committee to pick nominees for the new agency’s chief, and each negotiation body is required to recommend recommendation committee members within a pre-set date.The UFP has been refusing to exercise its right to recommend two panel members in protest of the new investigative body, impeding its launch initially scheduled for earlier this month.