WTO Sets up Panel to Deal with S. Korea-Japan Trade Dispute

2020-07-30

The World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body has set up a panel to look into South Korea's complaint against Japan's export restrictions.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday said the Dispute Settlement Body of the trade organization made the move in a regular meeting at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The establishment of the panel came a month after the decision was put off in a previous meeting due to Tokyo's opposition. Under WTO rules, an investigation panel can be set up unless there is unanimous opposition from members.

The trade ministry said that it takes about ten to 13 months in principle until the panel produces its final ruling, but the period could shorten or increase depending on the dispute. 

In June, South Korea reopened its WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs on key industrial materials, as Tokyo refused to respond to Seoul's call for the removal of the export restrictions it imposed one year ago.
