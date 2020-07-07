Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Self-Quarantine Rule Lifted for S. Korean Biz Persons Returning from 'Low-Risk' Nations

Write: 2020-07-30 09:53:29Update: 2020-07-30 11:21:18

Self-Quarantine Rule Lifted for S. Korean Biz Persons Returning from 'Low-Risk' Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

A mandatory 14-day self-quarantine rule will be lifted for South Koreans returning from a short business trip from China, Vietnam and Cambodia. 

The Central Disaster Management Headquarters announced the exemption on Wednesday, citing the three countries as "low-risk" of the novel coronavirus. The business trips must last less than two weeks for the exception -- effective immediately -- to apply.

The headquarters asked companies given the "privilege" to carry it with a sense of responsibility by paying extra attention to quarantine efforts so that more companies could enjoy the benefit.

In principle, all international arrivals are required to self-quarantine for two weeks and get tested for COVID-19 within three days of arrival.

With the latest move, South Koreans returning from China, Vietnam and Cambodia after a short business trip will be exempt from the mandatory self-isolation rule if they test negative for the virus at an airport quarantine inspection booth.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >