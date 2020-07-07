Self-Quarantine Rule Lifted for S. Korean Biz Persons Returning from 'Low-Risk' Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

A mandatory 14-day self-quarantine rule will be lifted for South Koreans returning from a short business trip from China, Vietnam and Cambodia.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters announced the exemption on Wednesday, citing the three countries as "low-risk" of the novel coronavirus. The business trips must last less than two weeks for the exception -- effective immediately -- to apply.The headquarters asked companies given the "privilege" to carry it with a sense of responsibility by paying extra attention to quarantine efforts so that more companies could enjoy the benefit.In principle, all international arrivals are required to self-quarantine for two weeks and get tested for COVID-19 within three days of arrival.With the latest move, South Koreans returning from China, Vietnam and Cambodia after a short business trip will be exempt from the mandatory self-isolation rule if they test negative for the virus at an airport quarantine inspection booth.