Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily count of new COVID-19 cases fell below 20 for the first time in a month as new infections tailed off.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Thursday that 18 new cases were detected throughout Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 14-thousand-269.Of the new cases, eleven were imported while seven were local infections.The last time the number of cases was below 20 was on June 22. South Korea reported 48 new cases for Tuesday.New cases hovered between 20 and 70 a day this month. One exception was this past Saturday when it hit 113 as construction workers returning from Iraq and Russian sailors were confirmed to have the virus.The virus-related death toll remained unchanged at 300.