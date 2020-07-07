Spy Agency Gets New Name, Barred from Domestic Surveillance

Photo : KBS

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the presidential office agreed on Thursday to change the name of the National Intelligence Service and strictly limit the spy agency from meddling in domestic political affairs.It marks the first name change for the body in 21 years.Roughly translated as the External Security and Intelligence Service, the spy agency will be stripped of its authority to investigate suspected communist sympathizers, while subjecting it to increased scrutiny by the National Assembly. Also, NIS employees will face tougher penalties if caught meddling in politics or other illicit acts.The move is part of a package of reform measures reorganizing the country's investigative agencies.The ruling party and the presidential office also agreed to limit the primary investigative parameters of state prosecutors to six major crimes: corruption, economy, public servants, election, defense projects and disasters.All of those measures are aimed at reforming the country's institutions of power.Senior officials from the ruling party and Cheong Wa Dae met at the National Assembly on Thursday and agreed on the measures, according to the head of the DP's policy committee.