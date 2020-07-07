Spy Agency to Get New Name and New Focus

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The National Intelligence Service will get a new name. As part of an overhaul plan to reform South Korea's institutions of power, the nation's spy agency will now be limited from meddling in domestic political affairs. The plan -- reached between the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party -- also outlines reduced authority of the prosecution.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: The country’s spy agency will be getting a new name for the first time in 21 years.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the presidential office agreed on Thursday to change the name of the National Intelligence Service to the External Security and Intelligence Service, a rough translation of the new moniker.As the name suggests, the agency will place its focus on gathering intelligence on North Korea and other state actors as well as potential new threats to security, such as the coronavirus.What its employees won't be allowed to do is use their power to meddle in domestic politics. In particular, the agency will be stripped of its authority to investigate suspected communist sympathizers, and be placed under increased scrutiny by the National Assembly.The move is part of President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the nation's stations of investigative power, a pledge he's made to rebuild "social trust."The plan also limits the primary investigative parameters of state prosecutors to crimes related to corruption, the economy, elections, public servants, defense projects and disasters.For police, they proposed adopting a self-governing regional police system, independent of the national police.The ruling Democratic Party and presidential officials say they will expedite the legislative process of adopting the reform package at the National Assembly.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.