Gender Affairs Ministry Says Seoul City Hall Needs to Take Steps to Protect Sexual Harassment Victim

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Government has yet to formulate measures to protect and support the former secretary of late Mayor Park Won-soon, while the city's system of handling sexual-harassment complaints is riddled with potential leaks of private information.Earlier this month, the former secretary accused the late mayor of years of sexual harassment.Park was found dead of an apparent suicide shortly after the revelations emerged.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family's inspection team on Thursday wrapped up its on-site inspection of the Seoul city government's measures to prevent sexual harassment and sexual violence.The ministry said the city has yet to come up with measures to guarantee the anonymity of sexual harassment or sexual assault victims and protect them from possible retaliation.The on-site inspection team also pointed out that the complex system of reporting such abuses raised the risk of the identities of victims being discovered. The on-site inspection also revealed that 70 percent of city government employees assigned to offer advice and consultation to sexual harassment victims hadn't received related training for the last two years.The ministry called on the Seoul city government to come up with and submit remedial measures.