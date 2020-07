Photo : YONHAP News

Concentrated downpours in Daejeon and North Jeolla Province have left one person dead and scores of homes and roads inundated.Compiling nationwide rain damage as of 10:30 a.m., the Central Disaster Management Headquarters announced that one person was found dead at the flooded Cosmos apartment in Daejeon.Five buildings of that apartment were flooded up to the first floor and 28 households had to seek shelter at a nearby elementary school.Nationwide, 31 people were listed as displaced due to the heavy rains.Meanwhile, 44 areas of roads in Daejeon were flooded and landslides were spotted in three areas of the city, while farmland flooding was concentrated in the Jeolla provinces.