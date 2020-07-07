Human Rights Commission Agrees to Take On Sexual Harassment Probe of Late Seoul Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea has decided it will launch an ex officio investigation into sexual harassment allegations against late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon.The commission held a close-door meeting of its standing committee on Thursday and agreed to take on the probe. A source at the commission said the committee's decision was "unanimous".The human rights commission takes on the probe after the alleged victim of the late mayor said through her attorney that she did not want Seoul city officials to handle the investigation.The commission will also come up with measures for Seoul City Hall to improve the way it handles sexual harassment cases. But the commission does not have any legally binding authority.The police do have such powers and are conducting a separate investigation into the allegations against the late mayor.