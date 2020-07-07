New Reform Plan to Distribute More Investigative Power to Police from Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution’s jurisdiction in investigating criminal cases is set to be cut back significantly while police will have a bigger say in the task.The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office on Thursday came up with reform plans aimed at readjusting a system of coordination between police and the prosecution.Under the plans, prosecutors will be allowed to directly investigate corruption cases involving public servants only when those involved are director-level or higher.The prosecution will also lead investigations into bribery cases when the bribe is worth 30 million won or more. Economic crimes including fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation will fall under prosecutor authority when the sum in question is 500 million won or more.Police will see their status enhanced as a more equal partner to the prosecution. As part of such efforts, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and the National Police Agency will hold joint discussion sessions on a regular basis to coordinate differences in stances over pending investigations.Observers say the latest reform plans will be a stepping stone for the eventual division of roles between the two enforcement agencies under which police will investigate and the prosecution will handle indictment.