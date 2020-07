Photo : YONHAP News

For the nation’s central regions, the prolonged monsoon season will likely persist for some 10 more days.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday forecast torrential rains to wet the central regions for three consecutive days from Friday.A two-day respite will follow as the seasonal front moves north, but rain will resume from next Wednesday and last until August 10.Jeju already saw the end of its rainy season on Tuesday while southern regions of the peninsula will mark their end on Friday, although strong sporadic showers are likely to continue.Amid lingering rains, the average temperature nationwide this month fell by two degrees Celsius from usual levels in recent years to 22-point-five degrees Celsius.