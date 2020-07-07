Wellington Pressing Seoul on S. Korean Diplomat Accused of Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

The government of New Zealand has expressed its disappointment over Seoul’s reluctance to cooperate in its probe of a South Korean diplomat accused of sexual assault.Answering written questions from Yonhap News on Thursday, New Zealand's foreign ministry also said Wellington expects that all diplomats observe its laws and take responsibility for their actions. It declined to make further comment, citing the ongoing investigation by New Zealand police.The allegations directed at Kim Hong-kon, who now serves as the consul-general in the Philippines, are making headlines in South Korea several months after New Zealand police issued an arrest warrant for him, saying he had sexually assaulted a Kiwi male staffer in 2017.Kim, who had served at the South Korean embassy in the country for three years before leaving in 2018, has denied the charges.As the issue resurfaced, it was raised during a telephone conference between President Moon Jae-in and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.In a statement, Ardern’s spokesperson said the prime minister had “expressed her disappointment that the Korean government was unable to waive immunity to allow aspects of the police investigation into this matter to proceed" in her call with Moon.