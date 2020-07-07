Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Inspection of NK Groups Not Motivated by Their Activities: Unification Ministry

Write: 2020-07-30 19:31:05Update: 2020-07-30 19:43:33

Inspection of NK Groups Not Motivated by Their Activities: Unification Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean unification ministry has stressed its recent inspection of civic groups and nonprofit organizations under its jurisdiction were not motivated by their anti-Pyongyang activities or human rights campaigns. 

That's the stance the ministry communicated to United Nations' special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights Tomas Ojea Quintana on Thursday in a video conference. 

During the talks, Quintana had asked about possible motives behind the probes as well as the ministry's decision to revoke operational permits for two defector-led groups that had released balloons with anti-Pyongyang leaflets against the government's wishes.

Lee Jong-joo, a senior ministry official handing inter-Korean cooperation on humanitarian issues, said he told Quintana that organizations that did not fulfill their obligation to file reports of their activities were subject to the inspections separate to the nature of their activities. 

The unification ministry had conducted facility inspections on 25 foundations and 64 nonprofit groups registered with it. The search missions came after the leaflet campaigners were criticized for inciting Pyongyang’s strong criticism and military threats.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >